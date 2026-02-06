The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida man is facing first-degree premeditated murder charges after he allegedly shot dead his father-in-law after the man reportedly slapped his mother-in-law.

Shaun Simon, 42, has been arrested and jailed after he was accused of shooting dead Bill Toth in Seminole County.

The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m in the Markham Woods neighborhood where Simon lived with his father-in-law, mother-in-law, and his wife, according to WESH.

According to court records, Toth's reportedly worsening dementia was causing friction inside the house. Making matters worse, Toth's wife reportedly was suspicious that he was not being faithful.

Toth’s daughter told deputies that on Tuesday night, her father and mother were arguing about their marriage. Toth allegedly slapped his wife in view of his daughter. She says she told her husband, Simon, about the incident, after which Simon confronted Toth, ClickOrlando reports.

Shaun Simon, 42, of Sanford, Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder relating to the shooting death of his father-in-law, Bill Toth ( Seminole County Sheriff's Office )

When Seminole County Sheriff's deputies arrived, Toth was reportedly lying on the floor with a gunshot wound in his chest.

Simon’s wife called 911 after the shooting.

Toth was taken for treatment at a local hospital in critical condition but died at the facility around 2:15 a.m.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, Simon reportedly told deputies that he shot Toth once in the chest. He also reportedly told investigators that Toth had made his "life miserable," and called the man a narcissist.

A neighbor, Jan Hall, told WESH that she thought Toth was a "nice guy" and said she believed he was afraid of Simon, who she described as a "violent man."

A judge denied Simon bond during his court appearance on Wednesday. Simon is allowed to have contact with his wife but has been barred from contacting his mother-in-law.