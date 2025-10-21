Suspect threatened to ‘eat’ neighbor’s dog over alleged trespassing on his property

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A dispute over trespassing in Florida ended when a man threatened to “eat” his neighbor’s dog – and later showed up at her home with two knives, authorities said.

Minor Catledge, 61, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault after confronting a neighbor who was walking her dog on a public trail near his home in Interlachen, about 105 miles northeast of Orlando.

“Minor Catledge initially confronted his neighbor who was walking her dog on a public path adjacent to his property. The victim told deputies Catledge believed the property was his and that he would ‘eat her dog’ if she trespassed again,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies spoke with Catledge about the path being public property, and authorities believed the issue was resolved.

However, a little over an hour later, Catledge approached the victim's house with a knife in his hand and “began threatening her and other family members,” the victim told deputies.

open image in gallery Minor Catledge was arrested after he threatened a neighbor with a knife and claimed she was trespassing with her dog on his property, cops say. ( Putnam County Sheriff's Office )

Catledge had two pocket knives on him at the time of the incident, deputies said.

An Interlachen Police Officer who arrived at the scene also reported hearing Catledge make threats to the victim. The victim said Catledge threatened to stab her for calling law enforcement.

Deputies arrested Catledge and charged him with aggravated assault.

“While on the way to the Putnam County Jail, Catledge made several statements to the deputy that he was going to ‘beat’ [the victim] when he got out of jail,” the sheriff’s office said.

Catledge is being held on a $5,000 bond.