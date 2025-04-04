The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man was arrested for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend as she slept in bed with her three children and staging it to look like a home invasion.

Saun Rainge, 32, and Benjamin Garmon have been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 30-year-old Porshe Nikita Shaneé Streeter, Rainge’s girlfriend.

On January 13, 2024, Streeter was shot multiple times as she slept in bed with her three children in her apartment. None of the children were physically harmed.

Investigators claim that Rainge enlisted Garmon to shoot and kill Streeter and make it appear like a home invasion.

The couple had known each other since high school. Their children are 10, two and one, according to WESH 2. Officials described their relationship as “toxic” and claimed there were instances of infidelity and domestic abuse.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was living in the apartment with the children, and Rainge would sleep over occasionally.

Rainge alerted officials of the woman’s death. He allegedly called 911 after the shooting and claimed a person had walked into the apartment and shot him and “his lady.”

First responders removed all three children from the home. Rainge had a gunshot wound to his arm. The door to the master bedroom appeared as if someone had kicked it in.

Police found Streeter in the master bedroom on the floor and unresponsive. She had multiple gunshot wounds after being shot 10 times. Rainge told police he thought his girlfriend was ok, officials said, adding that an intruder shot Streeter.

Officials did not believe the man’s version of events.

A friend of the woman later contacted police, claiming Rainge had beaten Streeter a few days before she was killed. Another person confirmed the incident, the outlet reported.

Following a year-long investigation, investigators determined that Rainge had planned to kill Streeter and charged him with the crime.

Garmon Jr. is accused of conspiring to commit murder. He ran from the apartment as the gunshots were fired, police said. Officials claim Garmon shot Rainge to make the scene appear like a home invasion.

Rainge wanted his girlfriend dead because she wouldn’t give him custody of their children and was hiding money from him, police said.