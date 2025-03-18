The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida man has been accused of stealing an ambulance and leading cops on a “beer-fueled” joyride, say officials.

Michael J. Esquilin is facing a slew of driving and theft-related charges after allegedly running rings around Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Saturday.

Esquilin led them on a frantic chase for several miles, running stop signs, crossing into the opposite lane, and near-missing several cars, cops say.

The driver finally came to a halt along the intersection between South Hubert Avenue and West Empedrado Street in Tampa, where he was spotted nonchalantly sipping a beer, said Florida Highway Patrol officials, as per Fox13. Police grabbed the man from his driver’s seat and placed him in handcuffs.

The 43-year-old had allegedly been drinking for two days prior to the joyride and decided to steal the ambulance after emergency services personnel refused to take him home.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue officials, Esquilin fled with the ambulance as medics were trying to transfer a patient to the HCA South Tampa Hospital.

The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol worked to chase him down and recover the emergency vehicle.

open image in gallery The Tampa joyrider was found nonchalantly slipping a beer when police apprehended him at an intersection between South Hubert Avenue and West Empedrado Street (pictured) ( Google Maps )

“We are grateful that no one was harmed during this incident, especially given the reckless actions of the suspect, which posed a serious threat to the community,” Tampa Fire Rescue said in a statement. “The security of our personnel, equipment, and the community we serve remains our top priority. Tampa Fire Rescue is conducting an internal review to assess and strengthen security protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Esquilin appeared in court Monday and prosecutors said this was not his first run-in with the law for DUI offenses.

"Your honor, he does have four prior DUIs," the prosecutor said in court on Monday. The state is very concerned by the facts of this case where there's a complete, blatant disregard for authority in this case, Your Honor. And I'm concerned by the facts and post-Miranda admissions made by the defendant."

However, his defense team pleaded to the judge that the man was in no financial position to post bond.

"Your honor Mr. Esquilin has lived in the county for 15 years," a defense attorney for the suspect said. "He has extensive family in the area, and he is currently unemployed, has no income, and cannot afford bond."

Judge J. Logan Murphy said he would impose a screen monitor – to keep tabs on his alcohol consumption – and a GPS monitor on the man.

He stated: "Based on the nature and circumstances of the offenses past and present conduct, which indicates a risk of harm to the community, not just because of the DUI, but because, as the state argued, lack of regard for authority during the fleeing to elude high speed in this particular case, and because of, again, what I find to be a risk of harm to the community based on his statements in this case, I'm imposing a screen monitor and a GPS monitor. No alcohol during the pendency of this case."

Esquilin’scharges include: fleeing to elude highspeed, DUI or subsequent violation, driving while license revoked – habitual offender, grand theft of emergency medical equipment, resisting officer without violence, burglary of an authorized emergency vehicle, and an out-of-county warrant for one count of criminal mischief.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office booking records, Esquilin is being held in Falkenburg Road Jail on a $33,513 bond.