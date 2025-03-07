Husband of Florida Republican lawmaker accused of stealing state funds

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The husband of Republican Florida State Representative Linda Chaney has been accused of six-figure tax fraud, officials say.

William Yovic has been charged with stealing state funds, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.

Investigators say Yovic, who owns Clearwater Motorcoaches in Pinellas County, owes $105,000 in sales taxes from between December 2022 to January 2024.

Chaney, the vice-chair of the Florida House administration budget subcommittee, first discovered the discrepancy in the company’s books, according to court documents first seen by Fox 13. The St Peterburg representative has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Yovic is expected to be in Pinellas County Court on March 24.

open image in gallery Florida State Representative Linda Chaney pictured and her husband William Yovic in an undated photograph ( LindaChaney.com )

The state agency said that instead of paying taxes, the funds were put back into the business.

“Businesses that collect but fail to remit sales taxes steal funds that go toward public services at the state and local level,” the Florida Department of Revenue said, referencing Yovic’s case.

The Montreal native allegedly intended to pay back the taxes with profits from the sale of one of his RVs, officials said.

Yovic told investigators that he had been a victim of fraud from two former employees with his lawyer, Brett Metcalf, claiming to the local news station that they “systematically stole over $400,000 from him and his business.”

Metcalf added: “Since discovering this crime, Mr. Yovic has been diligently working to repay any debt owed to the state. We are confident Mr. Yovic will reach a quick resolution with the state and that he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Two people have been charged with stealing from Yovic, Pinellas County court records show.

After subpoenaing Yovic’s bank documents, investigators said they found that he had enough funds to cover the deficit.

Chaney wrote on her campaign website that, together with Yovic, she founded the mobile breast screening service, Mobile Mammography, which they eventually sold. A 40-foot “3D Mammography Coach” is currently advertised on Clearwater Morchoach’s website.

The GOP state lawmaker assumed office in November 2020. She previously served as a member of the St. Pete Beach City Commission from 2007 to 2009.

The Independent has contacted the Florida Department of Revenue for more information.