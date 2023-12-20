‘Captain Bubble’ agrees to end his journey across the ocean in a hamster wheel

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida man who was arrested for trying to cross the Atlantic in a human-powered hamster wheel has agreed to stop trying to take such risky voyages.

Reza Baluchi faced federal charges after he was found 70 miles off the Georgia coast in August with Hurricane Franklin aiming at the eastern seaboard.

The Fort Lauderdale man has now come to a year-long pretrial diversion agreement approved by Judge Frederico Moreno in the Southern District of Florida.

Court records show that 51-year-old Mr Baluchi must allow the US Coast Guard to dispose of the “HydroPod” vessel and he is not allowed to build a replacement.

He must also take a boater safety course before prosecutors move to dismiss the charges of obstruction of a boarding, and violation of a Captain of the Port order.

The drama unfolded earlier this year when the USS Coast Guard cutter Valiant spotted Mr Baluchi and intercepted him. When questioned during the 26 August incident Mr Baluchi said he was heading for London on his vessel.

Mr Baluchi then allegedly threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife if anyone tried to arrest him and also claimed to have a bomb onboard his craft.

On 28 August, after days of trying to get Mr Baluchi to board Coast Guard vessels, he admitted that he did not have a real bomb and a day later officers were able to get him to disembark.

The suspect was brought ashore on 1 September at the USCG Base in Miami Beach, Florida.

“People read about me, they think I’m crazy,” he told USA Today on Tuesday.

This morning, the #FCSO responded to a call about a vessel washing ashore in the Hammock area.



Thank you to the concerned citizens who reported this. We are happy to announce that the occupant of the vessel is safe with no injuries! #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/zlenQd1tX7 — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) July 24, 2021

He now says he will channel his energy by trying to run the length of the Great Wall of China to raise money for charity.

Under the diversion agreement, Mr Baluchi cannot work on any sea vessel or ports, including fishing boats.

It is reportedly not the first time Mr Baluchi has tried an extreme voyage on his vessel. Court documents state that he has attempted voyages in similar vessels in 2014, 2016 and 2021, all of which have ended with Coastguard intervention.

In 2021 he made national news when he tried a journey from Florida to New York but washed ashore after just 25 miles.