A five-year-old boy is missing in Lake County, Florida after his grandmother allegedly kidnapped him, prompting an amber alert, authorities say.

Jace Saunders, 5, was last seen in Wells Avenue in Tavares around 1.20 p.m. Sunday in Summerall Park, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said.

Now, authorities are looking for 50-year-old Kelly Day-Dasilva. She currently holds an active warrant for Kidnapping and Interference of Child Custody. The pair may be traveling in a black Honda Accord.

The alleged kidnapping comes after the boy’s parents – Taylor Judy, 27, and Brandon Saunders, 39, – were arrested Sunday for interference of child custody, Tavares Police said. They are being held at Lake County Detention Center, online records show.

open image in gallery Authorities in Florida are looking for a grandmother who is believed to have kidnapped a 5-year-old ( FDLE )

“It is believed he was taken by family unlawfully during a DCF investigation,” according to authorities. On Sunday, Department of Children and Families workers showed up at a home in Tavares to take custody of the 5-year-old, but he was nowhere to be found, Fox35 reported. The workers learned that the child was with a family friend, 66-year-old Mitchell Morris. Despite being told to return the boy, Morris gave him to Day-Dasilva, the outlet reported.

Morris has also been taken into custody and is being held at Lake County Detention Center, records show.

open image in gallery An amber alert has been issued for Jace Saunders, 5, who is believed to have been kidnapped by his grandmother in Florida, police say ( Tavares Police Dept )

The boy was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with a multicolored graphic and dark-colored pajama pants, authorities say. He is semi-verbal and diagnosed with autism.

An amber alert was issued at 7 a.m. Monday, police said.

“If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any information, contact the Tavares Police Department at 352-343-2101 or 911,” FDLE said.