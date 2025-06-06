The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A sheriff was arrested and suspended from duty Thursday following a sweeping federal and state probe into a “massive” illegal gambling operation throughout Central Florida.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez, who was sworn into office in 2021, now faces two first-degree felony counts: racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Authorities allege that the father of three accepted campaign contributions and personal payments in exchange for protecting an illicit gambling syndicate centered around the “gambling house” at Fusion Social Club in Kissimmee, Florida.

The multi-county operation is believed to have generated over $21.6 million in illegal revenue.

“This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said Thursday. “We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities’ first line of defense.”

open image in gallery Homeland Security shared a video of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez's arrest on social media. The Florida sheriff was arrested in connection to an illegal gambling investigation. ( HSI )

Uthmeier continued, “However, the law must be applied equally, regardless of position, power, or branch of government. Public servants should never exploit the public’s trust for personal gain. Our Statewide Prosecutors will hold Sheriff Lopez, his associates, and all lawbreakers accountable.”

Homeland Security shared a video of Lopez’s arrest on social media.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, no one is above the law—including public officials,” officials wrote.

Lopez was taken into custody Thursday morning and is currently being held at Lake County Jail. His co-defendants are Carol Cote, Ying Zhang, also known as “Kate,” Sharon Fedrick, and Sheldon Wetherholt.

Cote and Fedrick worked at the Eclipse Social Club, the hub of the alleged illegal operation. Lopez, Wetherholt, and Zhang managed the club from January to late August 2024, according to investigators.

The building is now a Mexican restaurant, unrelated to this case, according to Click Orlando.

open image in gallery Lopez was arrested Thursday and faces two felonies for his alleged involvement in a ‘massive’ illegal gambling operation throughout Central Florida. ( Lake County Jail )

Governor Ron DeSantis promptly issued an executive suspension and assigned Florida Highway Patrol Sheriff Christopher Blackmon as interim sheriff.

“My main concern about Osceola County is crime, and reducing crime in Osceola County, and working with the employees here to see if we can do that,” Blackmon said, per the outlet.

Lopez was previously embroiled in controversy in early 2024, when he posted a photo of the dead body of missing 13-year-old Madeline Soto on social media. He pleaded no contest to violating state records laws and paid a $250 civil fine.

Earlier this year, a man sued Lopez and the sheriff’s office after he suffered severe burns on over 75 percent of his body during a traffic stop when a deputy used a taser. The lawsuit claimed Lopez prioritized “machismo over reasonable policing.”