Florida man arrested for hurling fried chicken at his sister during argument

A Florida man was arrested after an argument between him and his sister escalated to the point he started to hurl fried chicken at his sibling during their spat in their home.

Khanye Edrayieze Medley, 20, was taken into custody on Monday by Clearwater Police on a domestic battery charge, jail records show after he allegedly launched a piece of chicken at his sister’s back the previous afternoon.

Mr Medley, who lives with his sister at their Clearwater residence, is claimed to have gotten into a verbal altercation with his sibling, an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun stated.

While the siblings were exchanging words, Mr Medley allegedly grabbed a bag of chicken from the victim and began hurling the chicken at her.

The chicken was from a place called “Churches”, possibly meaning Church’s Texas Chicken, which has a location down the road from their residence, the affidavit hastened to add.

One piece of the fried chicken struck the victim in the back and left debris of food on her shoulders, the affidavit claims.

While officers were interviewing Mr Medley, he admitted to throwing two pieces of fried chicken at his sister, one of which hit her.

When asked at what motivated him to start throwing the chicken at her, Mr Medley claimed he did it because “he had not eaten and did not want the piece of chicken the victim offered him, so he became upset”.

The 20-year-old was released from Pinellas County Jail the following day on recognizance.

This is not the first time this week that food has been used in a battery case in Pinellas County, as another man was arrested on Thursday after he flung pasta with sauce at another driver during a road rage incident.

Nolan Goins, 46, was arrested on a misdemeanour of simple battery after he allegedly got caught up in a road rage incident over “glaring headlights”.

While the traffic was still moving, Mr Goins purportedly threw “pasta with sauce” from his passenger side, hurling the food out of his open window, and hitting another person who was driving at the time, the affidavit said.

While the driver was hit on his arm, legs and torso, the pasta did not leave any injuries.

Mr Goins was later found with the same food stains on the right sleeve of his shirt, the arrest records said.

He was taken into custody at the Pinellas County Jail but was released the next day on a $1,000 bond.

The Independent has contacted the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for further information.