The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida firefighter is facing charges after allegedly attacking a group of teens with a baseball bat and telling them, “I will kill you,” – all because they played a “ding-dong-ditch” prank on his house.

Highland Beach Fire Rescue member Alex Michael Lutz, 31, turned himself in at the Lighthouse Point Police Department on Monday following the November 23 incident, Local 10 News reported.

Around 9 p.m. the night of November 23, the group of mischievous teens rang Lutz’s doorbell and ran away in a game of “ding-dong-ditch,” prompting a furious Lutz to come running out of his house with a baseball bat, police said.

Lutz chased after the teens, who were fleeing in a golf cart. Once he caught up to them, he began hitting the golf cart and the teenagers, according to the report.

Surveillance video and audio of the attack viewed by Local 10 News showed the teens “screaming in fear” as Lutz told them, “I will kill you,” the outlet reported.

open image in gallery A Florida firefighter is facing multiple charges after police say he attacked a group of teens who pulled a prank on him last month ( Local 10 News )

Several of the teens “suffered injuries to include a dislocation, bruising and swelling,” police said.

According to an incident report obtained by Local 10 News, Lutz’s mother called the police about the prank, telling the dispatcher, “My husband and son [Alex] just ran after the kids.”

The Lighthouse Point Police Department did not return requests for comment from The Independent.

When speaking with police, Lutz’s father “mentioned that Alex had a ‘good job’ at the Highland Beach Fire Department and did not want to jeopardize it.” His father also told officers that Lutz “was refusing to exit the home,” according to the report.

Lutz faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief.

open image in gallery Lutz was bonded out of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Tuesday ( Lighthouse Point Police Department )

He bonded out of Broward County jail Tuesday morning, the outlet reported.

In a statement, Highland Beach Fire Rescue Chief Glenn Joseph said they were aware of Lutz’s arrest and had placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

“We were surprised to learn of this situation, and the behaviors described in the police reports do not reflect the values, professionalism, or expectations of the Highland Beach Fire Rescue Department or the Town,” Joseph said, adding that there is an active investigation into the arrest.