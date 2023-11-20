Florida woman tries to ‘rip elderly woman’s face off’ in row over thermostat

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to attack an elderly woman in a row over a thermostat.

Breiland Springer was arrested and charged with battery on a person older than 65 after the incident that unfolded in Palm Beach County on 2 November, according to an arrest affidavit.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies visited a property following a domestic call. Investigators say that the alleged victim said that she had adjusted the hallway thermostat’s temperature at which point Ms Springer allegedly attacked her.

The woman said that the suspect had come up behind her and grabbed her around the face, telling deputies she “tried to rip my face off.”

The arrest affidavit said that there had been “no other witnesses or security cameras”, and a deputy wrote that the older woman had no visible “marks or bruises” on her face.

The deputy stated that when Ms Springer was interviewed she claimed that the older woman was lying about the incident.

Officials have not stated the nature of the relationship between the suspect and the alleged victim.

Court documents state that the suspect was taken to a mental health clinic for assessment, treatment and stabilisation, according to Law & Crime.

She was later released on bond on the condition she has no “violent conduct” with the other woman. She is set to appear in court on 7 December.