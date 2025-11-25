Florida carer left elderly disabled woman in park overnight, say police

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A caregiver has been charged with neglect after taking a woman she was caring for to a park and abandoning her there overnight, police say.

Teresa Baldwin, 58, from Largo in Florida, allegedly left a 69-year-old woman, for whom she is the legal carer, at Largo Central Park, just south of Clearwater Beach, on Monday at 3 pm.

As well as the charge of neglecting an elderly person, Baldwin was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in the form of a metal pipe.

open image in gallery Teresa Baldwin, 58, from Largo in Florida, allegedly left the woman at Largo Central Park on Monday night ( Pinellas County Jail )

Police said the woman was discovered the following morning, lying on the ground in a soiled diaper and without access to her medication. Her cell phone and walker were also taken from her, leaving her unable to call for help or walk to safety.

She was found by park staff, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, with Baldwin having previously been accused of neglecting the woman, and is also under investigation for possible exploitation.

Cops arrested the 58-year-old on Friday. During the arrest, officers found the crack cocaine and metal pipe in her possession, WFLA reported.

open image in gallery The woman was left in Largo Central Park on Monday ( Getty/iStock )

Criminal defence attorney Anthony Rickman, who is not involved with the case, told Fox 13 that Florida treats abuse and neglect of elderly, vulnerable people the same way it treats crimes against children.

“The state of Florida does treat these cases very seriously. Prosecution of these cases does often result in large sentences if individuals are convicted,” Rickman said.

The Independent has contacted Largo police department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office for comment and further details of the case.