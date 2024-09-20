Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A deputy in Florida has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend while they were cleaning guns.

Leslie Boileau, a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, told 911 dispatch that he accidentally shot his girlfriend, Polina Wright, 25, WCJB reported.

Officers with the Ocala Police Department responded to Boileau’s home just before 11pm on Thursday where they found Wright dead with a gunshot wound to her forehead.

Boileau explained to officers that they had returned from dinner and were cleaning the guns when the deadly incident happened.

His girlfriend had asked him to teach her how to use the gun, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH 2.

While demonstrating the use of a rifle, Boileau says he “accidentally” fired the loaded gun, killing the woman.

“I know this looks really bad," Boileau said, according to the arrest affidavit. “I told her I did not want this to happen...I did not want to train her in the (expletive) house like this.”

Leslie Boileau, a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with manslaughter ( MCSO )

A search warrant was executed at the house and officers say physical evidence at the scene corroborates Boileau’s account of the events.

Boileau was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was immediately terminated from the sheriff’s office where he had been a deputy for eight years. Officials say the gun used in the fatal shooting was not a sheriff’s office firearm.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Police Chief Mike Balken said. “The Ocala Police Department is working with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure justice is served.”

Sheriff Billy Woods said that “the Ocala Police Department has the support of my office as they continue to finish their investigation of this tragic incident.”

“We are heartbroken for the family and friends of the victim. Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers do their job commendably every day. But unfortunately, the tragic actions of just one are felt through the entire law enforcement community. The Ocala Police Department has the support of my office as they continue to finish their investigation of this tragic incident.”

Boileau is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond.