A Florida man is accused of stealing a novelty tourist train and picking up bystanders on the Fourth of July, before being arrested by Key West police.

As officers searched and cuffed Jonathan Patrick Winslow, 57, he told police, “It’s my birthday,” and claimed to have once worked at driving the Conch Tour Train.

Winslow, listed in jail records as an artist living in Big Torch Key Florida, faces charges of burglary, grand theft auto, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being detained in Key West with a $60,000 bond.

Police were called to the Conch Train depot around 11.30 a.m. on Friday, on reports of the train being stolen, according to arrest documents obtained by WPLG.

Jonathan Patrick Winslow allegedly stole a Key West tourist train on July 4 and picked up random bystanders ( Monroe County Sheriff's Office )

Winslow is accused of arriving at the depot, leaving his Kia still running, and taking off with the popular tourist train, leaving employees “confused.”

As the 57-year-old allegedly drove the train, which was embedded with a GPS tracker, he even picked up “two random passengers,” according to officials.

An employee was later able to retrieve the missing train, and Winslow was apprehended at the Southernmost Point Buoy.

Police said the man “appeared excited” and talked in a “rapid speech.”

Body camera video captured Winslow alternating between expressing alarm about his arrest and claiming he was being “unlawfully detained,” as well as thanking officers and telling them he loved them.

Elsewhere, he joked about creating some “4th of July drama,” and said he was due to watch a “dinosaur movie” later that day with his grandson, according to authorities.

In jail, police say they found a methamphetamine pipe in Winslow’s pocket.

The 57-year-old said the pipe was for marijuana.

Winslow is expected to be arraigned on July 17.