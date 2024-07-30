Support truly

A man who broke into a Florida city hall in an attempted burglary has been caught thanks to a bag of cocaine.

Jake Foster Machado, 34, was arrested Monday after breaking into the West Palm Beach City Hall on July 20. Two days later, a city employee found the bag of white powder inside commission chambers, prompting an evacuation of the premises while investigators tested the bag.

The city sent a hazmat truck , police, fire units, and an ambulance to the city hall before clearing the area for re-entry.

“It was interesting. That’s not something we have come across. I’ve never come across that at all,” West Palm Fire Department Battalion Chief Gregory Gordon said of the cocaine discovery .

Jake Foster Machado, 34, was arrested after breaking into the West Palm Beach City Hall and leaving behind clothing and a bag of cocaine, police said ( West Palm Beach Police Department )

Police later identified Machado via video surveillance. The tape showed that a suspect broke into the government building at about 5am, took off his shirt and shoes, and “ thrashed around ” for about 30 minutes, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. The suspect then attempted to break open other doors before leaving the building.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and relocated Machado to a drug rehabilitation center. Machado is being held at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center, where he faces charges of unarmed burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond has not been determined, and police did not say whether he stole anything from the city hall.