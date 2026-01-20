The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Florida charter boat captain was arrested this week after selling $10,000 worth of cocaine to undercover cops who were carrying out a drug sting, authorities said.

Bradford Todd Picariello, 65, of Marathon, was arrested Monday after reportedly selling drugs found at sea, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Authorities seized 23 kilograms of cocaine, $8,000 in cash and a 38-foot vessel during the covert operation.

Picariello was arrested after detectives purchased a kilogram of cocaine from him for $10,000 in cash.

He was charged with trafficking cocaine, selling cocaine and possessing cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

open image in gallery A Florida charter boat captain was arrested this week after selling $10,000 worth of cocaine to authorities who were carrying out a sting operation, authorities said ( Monroe County Sherrif's Office )

open image in gallery Authorities seized 23 kilograms of cocaine during the operation ( Monroe County Sheriff's Office )

A .40-caliber handgun was also seized during the operation, authorities said.

“I want to thank all the Sheriff’s Office members and our law enforcement partners who investigated this case and continue to work to keep dangerous drugs out of our community,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement.

Authorities said they were able to carry out the undercover operation following an investigation assisted by High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area investigators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Drug and Enforcement Administration and CBP Air and Marine Operations.

Picariello was booked into the Monroe County Jail. However, the case will likely be prosecuted federally, the sheriff’s office said.