Florida deputies arrested 11 people — including four minors — for brawling at a bar in the middle of the night.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 26.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies were sent to the TNT Lounge near Middleburg — approximately 26 miles southeast of Jacksonville — after they saw a social media video of what appeared to be a fight between multiple people in a parking lot."

“Deputies immediately initiated an investigation, which revealed in the early hours of July 26, 2025, a fight between two adults quickly turned into a brawl involving both adults and children at the TNT Lounge," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Over the next 24 hours, deputies identified and arrested seven adults and four minors who were allegedly involved in the bar fight.

Three of the minors have been charged with simple battery, and a 17-year-old has been charged with "aggravated battery" after they allegedly kicked someone in the head and hit another in the head with a beer bottle.

The ages of the other minors has not been made public.

Clay County Sheriff's Deputies arrested seven adults and four minors who were involved in a brawl at the bar on July 26 ( Google Maps )

The adults include men and women whose ages range from 18 to 36. They're currently being charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery.

It's currently unclear what actually started the fight, according to The Miami Herald.

The brawling patrons aren't the only ones in trouble. During their investigation, the sheriff's office learned that the TNT Lounge was allegedly serving alcoholic drinks to the minors on the night of the brawl.

Gracen Doan, 26 the bartender, was arrested on August 1 and charged with "contributing to the delinquency of minors and selling, giving, or serving alcoholic beverages to a person under the age of 21."