Woman tips off police to would-be rapist by calling 911 and ordering a pizza

A quick-thinking Florida woman alerted police that she was being attacked in a field by a would-be rapist by calling 911 and “ordering” a pizza to raise the alarm.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office received a desperate call at around 4am from the victim who used the fake pizza order as a cover to ask for help.

The operator who took the 911 call then asked the woman if she knew that she had called 911 and not a pizza shop and she replied, “Yes, I’m sure I’m calling that number.”

When the operator realized that the caller was in trouble, officials say she triangulated the location of the victim’s phone as she did not know exactly where she was. Deputies then rushed to the scene and scoured acres of fields for the victim.

Authorities say that loud music gave them the location of the alleged attack and that they found the suspect on top of a“screaming female.” The victim shouted to the deputies “He’s trying to rape me. Can you help me?”

Luis Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, remains in Volusia County Branch Jail as of Friday and is charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment, as well as an immigration detainer, read an affidavit ( Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

A deputy can be heard in bodycam video telling the victim, “You’re good. We’re here.”

Luis Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, has been charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment. His arrest affidavit also states he has an immigration detainer from the U.S. Border Patrol.

VSO Sheriff Mike Chitwood released the chilling video footage of the October 19 incident on X.

According to the affidavit, the woman and the suspect were “friends” who had been out to grab a drink at the Pierson ferneries on the night of the incident.

After several drinks, the victim told investigators that she had witnessed Hernandez-Moncayo allegedly snort a line of cocaine which she said changed his “demeanor and caused him to act very differently”.

Police reportedly found the suspect on top of a woman in a field in Pierson, Florida ( Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

She stated that she grew uneasy and felt that she was at risk so placed the 911 call. She told deputies that after the call he “grabbed by her arms and threw her down onto the ground, where he attempted to sexually assault her three times.”

Authorities say that the 27-year-old suspect was in the US illegally and the day before the incident had applied for asylum.

“I can’t say enough about the great work shown in this video and the smart thinking of this victim who figured out a way to call for help,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.