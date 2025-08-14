Flight diverted after skateboard-waving drunk passenger yelled racial slurs, police say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Los Angeles-bound flight was diverted to Colorado after a drunk passenger started yelling racist slurs while waving around a skateboard, police said.

Breeze Airlines flight MX704 — flying from Norfolk, Virginia to Los Angeles — landed in Grand Junction Airport in Colorado around 11.15 a.m. Wednesday after an intoxicated male passenger “became agitated, yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard,” Grand Junction Police said.

Airline staff put the passenger in restraints twice but he was able to break free both times. He didn’t physically assault anyone and no injuries were reported, police said.

When the flight touched down, police were called to assist with an “unruly passenger,” authorities said. The man was then taken into custody at the direction of the FBI and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.

David Leroy Carter Jr., 46, of Los Angeles, was arrested, the FBI told The Independent.

It’s not immediately clear what charges he may face.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado would announce the charges at an appropriate time, the agency said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police.

The Independent has asked the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for more information.

“The plane was met promptly by local law enforcement officers, who restrained and removed the passenger from the aircraft,” Breeze Airways said in a statement.

The flight was delayed in Grand Junction while a new crew was brought in to fly the remaining passengers to LAX, the airline said. The passengers arrived at their final destination around 7.15 p.m. local time.

This year, there have been reports of more than 1,000 unruly passengers, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. That figure marks a dramatic drop from 2021, when the FAA received a whopping 5,973 reports of unruly passengers.