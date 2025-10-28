The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A flight was diverted to Boston after a man from India stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork, slapped a female passenger and mimicked shooting himself mid-air, authorities said.

The international flight from Chicago to Germany was diverted Saturday to Boston, where 28-year-old Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The US Attorney’s Office said a 17-year-old passenger awoke to find the man standing over him. Usiripalli allegedly stabbed at the teen’s clavicle with a fork and then stabbed another 17-year-old boy in the head, causing a laceration.

“When flight crew members attempted to subdue Usiripalli, he allegedly raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger,” the US Attorney’s Office wrote.

“Immediately afterwards, Usiripalli allegedly turned toward a female passenger to his left and slapped her with his hand. Usiripalli also allegedly attempted to slap a flight crew member.”

The international flight from Chicago to Germany was diverted to Boston Saturday (file photo) ( Getty/iStock )

The first teen wasn't injured because he was wearing a thick sweatshirt. He told investigators he had exchanged pleasantries with the man seated next to him during boarding but otherwise had not interacted with him, according to the criminal complaint.

Usiripalli, who entered the US on a student visa, doesn't have lawful immigration status, authorities said. He was most recently enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies.

No attorney was listed for the man in the federal court system Tuesday.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.