‘Flamingo felons’ arrested for stealing giant statue of pink bird

Two Ohio men were taken into custody accused of stealing a flamingo statue that was purchased for the town of Parma in honor of a little girl with autism.

Colin Donald Deka, 20, and Jack Christopher Klamert, 21, both of Valley View, face felony theft charges, according to Parma police.

Parma City Councilman Kevin Kussmaul posted about Saturday’s incident on Facebook, writing that it was in honor of a little girl with autism. Kussmaul said he and Congressman Max Miller would replace it.

open image in gallery The flamingo statue was purchased for the town of Parma in honor of a little girl with autism ( City of Parma )

open image in gallery One of the flamingo’s feet was still attached to the concrete pad it was once attached to ( Kevin Kussmaul, Parma City Councilman Ward 6/Facebook )

The beloved statue was also stolen in May 2024 and replaced in April of this year. At the time, three other men who police dubbed the “flamingo felons” were sentenced to 10 days in jail for the crime.

Two months after the statue was replaced, it has now been stolen again from the southeast corner of Broadview Road and Snow Road.

One of the flamingo’s feet was still attached to the concrete pad it was once attached to, 19News reported.

open image in gallery Colin Donald Deka, 20, was arrested after police say they tracked down the suspects through surveillance video ( Parma Police Department )

Surveillance video captured a white Ford Escape passing through the intersection early Saturday and two men were seen getting out and loading the flamingo in the car, police said.

Police were able to track down the owner of the car whose son was identified as one of the suspects.

open image in gallery Jack Christopher Klamert, 21, was also charged with felony theft in the case ( Parma Police Department )

Both Valley View men were arrested and the flamingo was safely recovered.

The suspects have been charged with fifth-degree felony theft and are scheduled to be arraigned on June 24, according to police.