Fitness influencer dies three months after getting shot in attempted robbery

A popular Los Angeles-based fitness influencer has died after he was shot during an attempted robbery about three months ago.

Miguel Angel Aguilar, 43, the founder and CEO of Self Made Training Facility, was the victim of an attempted robbery on September 13 in Bel Air. Four men reportedly approached Aguilar and demanded his property, according to KTLA. It wasn’t clear what type of property they wanted, LAPD said.

At one point, one of the men in the group fired at Aguilar, striking him multiple times, the outlet reported.

The four suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Aguilar was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and later identified by social media posts from Self Made Training Facility, which stated he was “involved in a serious incident” and was “fighting bravely” in the intensive care unit, according to KLTA.

open image in gallery Miguel Angel Aguilar, 43, a fitness infuencer in LA, has died three months after being shot during an attempted robbery. ( KTLA )

However, after three months of recieving treatment for his injuries, Aguilar’s company confirmed Saturday that he had died surrounded by his family.

“Miguel was more than just a leader; he was a visionary, an inspiration, a mentor, a father, a husband, family and a dear friend to many,” the social media statement reads. “Miguel revolutionized personal training and inspired countless individuals to pursue their fitness and entrepreneurial goals.

“Miguel’s spirit will live on through Self Made Training Facility.”

Self Made Training Facility has 26 locations across the country, with 20 of them in California. Others are located in Arizona, Florida, Texas and Virginia.

One man who was working at a construction site across the street said he ran over to help after hearing the gunshots, according to KTLA.

“I heard the gunshots, but I thought they were firecrackers since they weren’t too loud,” Jose Moreno said. “But then I heard screams, and I looked out the window and saw four guys get in a car and take off.”

Aguilar leaves behind his wife, Priscillla Valles, a celebrity hairstylist, and two daughters.