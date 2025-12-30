The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 19-year-old firefighter in Florida said his colleagues beat him, whipped him with a belt, and waterboarded him in order to watch a video on his cell phone.

The rookie first responder was working at Marion County Fire Rescue's Fire Station 21 when the alleged assault took place, according to Fox 35.

The broadcaster obtained investigative documents describing the alleged hazing incident. Ten people were fired from the station, including a battalion chief, a captain, a lieutenant, firefighters and paramedics. Four of the individuals fired are also facing criminal charges relating to the incident.

• Kaylee Bradley, a 25-year-old paramedic, has been charged with robbery and principal accessory to robbery.

• Tate Trauthwein, a 19-year-old firefighter/EMT, has been charged with kidnapping, battery, and robbery.

• Edward Kenny, 22, an EMT, is being charged with kidnapping, battery, and robbery.

• Seth Day, 22, a firefighter/EMT, has been arrested for kidnapping, battery, and robbery.

All four of the first responders arrested have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

"What occurred is absolutely unacceptable. … It makes me sick to my very stomach," Marion County Commissioner Carl Zalak told the broadcaster. "… A small group of employees treated the firehouse like a frat house."

Marion County Fire Rescue Station 21 in Ocala, Florida. A 19-year-old firefighter claims he was beaten and waterboarded at the station because his colleagues wanted access to his phone. Ten people at the station were fired over the incident and four are facing criminal charges ( Google Maps )

According to the victim, the hazing incident occurred on November 16, his second day at Fire Station 21. The other workers at the station allegedly became insistent on watching a TikTok video on the rookie's phone and began harassing him to get access.

Details about the video were not immediately available.

The alleged bullying was an all-day affair with the firefighter claiming Day smeared his shirt with grease and Trauthwein tossed his boots into the woods behind the fire station.

After that, Kenny allegedly grabbed the 19-year-old, and along with Day held him down while Trauthwein ripped his pants off. Bradley reportedly grabbed the victim’s phone and she and Trauthwein demanded the access code to his phone.

When he did not give up his number, Trauthwein allegedly began whipping him with the belt, and Day put the 19-year-old into a leg lock.

He told investigators that he was pleading with the others to stop, but they refused and continued to demand access to his phone.

"I was like, ‘Ow, ow.’ I'm like, ‘This really hurts.’ I was like ‘Stop! Stop!’ and [one of the Fire Station workers] was like, 'What's the passcode? What's the passcode?'"

When that didn't work, the first responders allegedly waterboarded the victim three times to get the information. Kenny retrieved the water that was used in the waterboarding. The 19-year-old told investigators that he could not breathe during the incident.

The rookie said that once the harassment subsided, he told his colleagues he would "never work there again" and that he then left the fire station.

After reporting the incident to the police, an investigation was initiated and charges were brought against the four first responders. All of the workers arrested posted bail.

Six additional workers were fired over the incident, but none are currently facing charges. Marion County officials did not release the names of the six individuals fired.