A Pennsylvania fire chief has been accused of deliberately dropping his three-month-old daughter and allowing her skull to shatter, say police.

Falls Township fire chief Brian Salt, 36, “lost control over her uncontrolled crying” and “intentionally let her fall to the ground” after being left alone with the child on March 11 after his wife went to work, according to a criminal complaint seen by NBC News.

Salt then reportedly took his baby to his in-laws, aware she had been harmed, and pretended he had no prior knowledge of the injury, according to the complaint.

He "acted as if he had just discovered the injury," the complaint read.

The young girl is reported to have suffered a fractured skull and was rushed to a local hospital, as reported by NBC.

Her current condition remains unknown.

open image in gallery The fire chief’s 3-month-old daughter fractured her skull after being dropped by the ground, say police ( Falls Township Police )

The suspect works for the Falls Township Fire Company No. 1 in Levittown, 25 miles northeast of Philadelphia,

The chief was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, and simple assault, according to court documents filed in Bucks County. A day after being charged, the fire department said Salt had been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

“We are aware of the criminal charges involving Fire Chief Brian Salt. As a result, Chief Salt has been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the legal proceedings. During this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Salt family.”

open image in gallery Falls Township Fire Company said Salt had been suspended ‘indefinitely pending the outcome of the legal proceedings’ ( Facebook/Falls Township Fire Company #1 )

The Fire Department added that it was “committed to ensuring transparency” going forward and that “the safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority.”

“We will continue to support our firefighters and their families through this challenging time.”

Salt is being held at the Bucks County jail. Court records show a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 2.

The Independent contacted Falls Township Police Department for information.