Two former military members have been arrested in Washington state after allegedly attacking a soldier with a hammer and stealing gear from Joint Base Lewis-McChord last weekend.

Levi Austin Frakes and Charles Ethan Fields were apprehended on Monday night at their residence in Lacey, near Olympia, according to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court on Wednesday.

The pair were allegedly found to be in possession of an arsenal that included grenade launchers, body armour, and Nazi paraphernalia.

According to Special Agent Christopher J. Raguse of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, one of the defendants admitted to investigators that they had been stealing equipment from the base for the past two years, with the intention of selling or trading it.

Agents said they discovered approximately $24,000 in cash at the home.

The federal complaint charges Frakes and Fields with robbery, assault, and theft of government property. They are also under investigation for state charges of unlawful possession of incendiary devices, short-barreled rifles, and a machine gun.

Both men are currently held at the Pierce County Jail on $500,000 bail each.

open image in gallery A cache of military weaponry is displayed during a raid at a home in Lacey, Washington

According to the complaint, a soldier entered a building at the Army Ranger compound at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sunday night and found two men, partially masked, with a cluster of US Army property around them. The soldier questioned them about what they were doing and told them to pull down their masks, which they did.

A fight ensued, and one of the men brandished a hammer and struck the soldier in the head. The soldier continued to fight despite losing a large amount of blood and managed to get control of the hammer, at which point, one of the men pulled a knife. The soldier then let them go, the complaint said.

During the fight, one of the men dropped his hat. It said “Fields” on the inside. Using base entry logs and surveillance video, investigators determined that Fields and Frakes had entered Lewis-McChord together about an hour before the attack, investigators said.

The wounded soldier, who required hospital treatment, told investigators that he asked around his unit about the name Fields after finding it on the hat.

open image in gallery The two men are accused of attacking a soldier with a hammer at Joint Base Lewis-McChord ( AP )

The soldier learned that Fields had been assigned to the Ranger Battalion around 2021, and he was able to identify him as one of the attackers based on photos shown to him by others in his unit, the complaint said.

The complaint did not include details of Frakes' military service.

The FBI executed a search warrant at a home shared by the defendants on Monday and arrested them. Agents found rifles positioned at the upstairs windows, the complaint said.

Authorities said agents seized about 35 firearms at the home, including short barrel rifles and an MG42 machine gun – a type typically supported with a bipod and which was used by German troops during World War II.

Other seized gear included grenade launchers, Army-issued explosives, body armor, ammunition and ballistic helmets, authorities said.

Photos from inside the home showed Nazi paraphernalia, including a red Nazi flag emblazoned with a black swastika.