The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

One of the fugitives on the FBI's Most Wanted list has been captured in Mexico.

Arnoldo Jimenez, 42, was arrested on Friday in Monterrey, Mexico, according to the FBI Chicago field office. He was accused of stabbing his wife, Estrella Carrera, 26, to death on May 13, 2012, at her home in Burbank, Illinois, according to ABC 7.

They had been married the day prior.

Carrera's remains were found in the bathtub at her apartment. An autopsy report revealed that she died from multiple stab wounds.

Sources at the time said she was found wearing her wedding dress.

open image in gallery Estrella Carrera was found dead the day after her wedding in 2012, and police named her new husband, Arnoldo Jimenez, as the suspect. He was arrested last month in Mexico ( Burbank Police Department )

Police believe Jimenez stabbed Carerra inside his black 2006 Maserati before removing her body and bringing it inside her apartment.

Investigators first became aware of Carerra after her sister called for a wellness check. Carerra had left her two children — a young daughter and a 2-year-old son — with relatives and never picked them up, prompting the sister to call police.

After Carerra was discovered, an arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez, who managed to stay off police radar for 12 years.

That manhunt - which saw Jimenez put on the FBI’s “Most Wanted Fugitives” list - came to an end on January 30 when the suspect was arrested in Mexico.

"The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico, and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez," Douglas DePodesta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Chicago Field Office, said in a press release. "The FBI will use all of its available resources to bring criminals to justice, no matter how much time has passed, or where they may be in the world."

Jimenez faces first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of Carerra, and has also been charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family,” Burbank Police Department Deputy Chief William Casey said in a press statement.

It's unclear if anyone will received the $250,000 reward offered by the FBI for information on Jimenez.