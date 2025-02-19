The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A father in Virginia has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder connected to the disappearance of his 8-month-old daughter and her mother in 2017, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Carlos Johnson Jr, 46, was arrested by police last Friday, almost eight years after his baby daughter, Chloe, and her mother, 34-year-old Keir Johnson, disappeared.

Officials announced the charges and arrest in a news conference Tuesday, WVEC reported.

“This day has been a long time coming, especially for the family of Keir and Chloe,” Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew said in a press statement. “While we recognize that this arrest cannot bring Keir and Chloe back, we sincerely hope it provides a sense of justice for their loved ones.”

The mother and daughter were reported missing in 2017. Keir Johnson had been planning to meet up with a friend, but never showed up, prompting a police report.

open image in gallery Keir Johnson and her daughter, Chloe, who disappeared in 2017 ( Newport News Police Department )

Keir Johnson's vehicle was found abandoned in Newport News, in May of that year, police said.

The bodies of the woman and her daughter have not been recovered. An investigation is still ongoing.

Johnson has been scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing on June 26, according to WVEC.

Teir Pettway, Keir's twin sister, told WVEC in April 2024 that living without her sister was like "living in a world and there's no more trees and grass."

"All I know is her," she said.

Pettway told WTKR that her family always suspected Johnson Jr had something to do with her sister and niece's disappearance.

"I’m glad the police finally made an arrest and they can start the legal process on putting [Johnson Jr] away," she said.

When asked what she should say to him, Pettway said: "Nothing."

She added: "To him? Nothing. I have nothing to say to him.”

Pettway told the broadcaster that she hopes that Johnson Jr is convicted and locked up, and that he reveals what he did to her sister and niece.