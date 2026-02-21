The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A law enforcement agency in Texas has come under scrutiny after it posted a mugshot of a woman with a gloved hand gripping her jaw, raising concerns that she had been potentially mistreated in custody.

Harris County Constable Precinct 2 posted a mugshot on its Facebook page earlier this week of Fant Jomecia, 28, who had been accused of trespassing at a Houston apartment complex.

The image showed Jomecia looking upwards with a gloved hand under her chin and pressing into her cheeks.

A statement accompanying the post - which has since been deleted - said Jomecia had been taken into custody and booked into Harris County Jail without incident.

The Independent has contacted Harris County Constable Precinct 2 and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for comment.

A mugshot showing a gloved hand holding up the head of Fant Jomecia, 28, of Harris County, Texas, alarmed online commenters ( Harris County Constable Precinct 2 )

Some of those who came across the mugshot online were alarmed. "She absolutely shouldn’t be touched. If a person doesn’t cooperate they stay in holding & possibly get disorderly conduct charges," one wrote.

"I'm very disturbed by this picture,” another added. “I don't like the force by the officer holding her aggressively like that. It's not necessary. If she doesn't want to cooperate, place her alone until she's ready to do so. But, do not forcefully do it. Not okay, ever. She's a human being. No matter what she is accused of.”

The case against Jomecia was later dismissed, according to a county database. On Saturday, Harris County jail records did not include anyone with the name Fant Jomecia in custody.

The district attorney’s office requested the case be dropped “in the interest of justice,” according to court records obtained by the Atlanta Black Star.