Family claims 73-year-old patient died after sexual assault that happened while in the hospital

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of a 73-year-old woman who died in Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital is suing the facility, claiming that before her death, she was sexually assaulted by a nurse technician.

Eva Lay, 73, was at the hospital on October 10, 2024, receiving treatment for a heart condition. During her stay, she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male employee, the lawsuit claims.

The employee allegedly cleaned Lay and removed the sheets on her bed to dispose of any evidence of the crime, according to the lawsuit.

Lay died in the weeks after the alleged assault from unrelated health issues. Her family claims in the suit that she took a "downward spiral in her mental health following this traumatic incident."

The lawsuit accuses the hospital of negligence and failing to provide appropriate security for female patients. The filing is seeking a jury trial, according to Fox 8 Live.

Eva Lay, of Georgia. Lay's family is suing Grady Memorial Hospital, alleging that a male nursing technician sexually assaulted her while she was receiving treatment at the facility, and further claims that the mental distress she suffered contributed to her death a few weeks after she left the hospital ( Greene Legal Group )

“Eva Lay was a mother, grandmother and loved by her community. She deserved dignity, care and protection — not the violation and trauma she endured in what should have been a place of healing,” L Chris Stewart, an attorney representing the family, said in a statement. “This is not just a lawsuit — it is a demand for protection of our defenseless loved ones in hospital care.”

The lawsuit alleges the hospital was negligent by failing to provide proper security measures — like security cameras — to protect vulnerable patients, and claims that female patients were not "adequately supervised when interacting with male staff members."

According to the attorneys, a criminal investigation focused on the nursing technician is ongoing.

Corey Harris, a member of Lay's family, told Fox 5 Atlanta that the family is heartbroken.

"Our family is very heartbroken and outraged by the treatment they received in a place that was supposed to care for and comfort her," he said.

The Independent has requested comment from Grady Memorial Hospital.

The hospital provided the following statement for Fox 8 Live:

“When we were made aware of this allegation, we immediately reported it to law enforcement and cooperated fully with their investigation. APD found no physical evidence to substantiate this claim. We defer to law enforcement regarding any additional information they wish to release. Grady is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety in every aspect of patient care.”