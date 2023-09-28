An Illinois man who was sentenced to life in prison for his estranged wife’s murder – and once made an ominous joke about his marriage on Family Feud – has spoken out for the first time since his conviction.

Timothy Bliefnick, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and home invasion in the fatal shooting of his 41-year-old wife Becky Bliefnick earlier this year. He has been sentenced to three life terms, but contested the court’s finding on a CBS special called The Game Show and The Murder.

“No, I did not murder Becky,” Bliefnick said, according to a preview. Pushing away tears, he added, “The idea of murdering someone, let alone the mother of my kids ... is not any part of who I am.”

He plans to appeal the guilty verdict. The special is scheduled to air on 30 September.

Bliefnick and his slain wife, Becky Bliefnick, had filed for divorce in early 2021. The pair, who shared three children, were in the final stages of the contentious divorce when Bleifnick allegedly pried open his wife’s second-storey window with a crowbar and shot her dead on 23 February.

He had reportedly told her that “she would not get his money,” prosecutors said during the trial, adding that Becky had texted a friend before her death that if anything happened to her, her husband was behind it.

Loved ones first became concerned when the mother-of-three failed to pick up her sons from school; her father later found her body on the floor in the bathroom of her home.