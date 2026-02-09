The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Atlanta Falcons rookie is accused of stalking his WNBA star ex-girlfriend and intentionally crashing into her car as she tried to get to a police station for help, according to arrest reports.

NFL linebacker James Pearce Jr., 22, was arrested in Doral, Florida, Saturday, after he allegedly chased Los Angeles Sparks player Rickea Jackson, 24, following a domestic dispute stemming from their recent breakup, Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez told WPLG.

Pearce deliberately rammed Jackson’s vehicle once from behind and then again head-on near police headquarters before fleeing and striking a police officer with his SUV, according to the arrest report obtained by WPLG.

Pearce, a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was taken into custody on multiple felony charges, including aggravated stalking and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the couple had recently ended their three-year relationship and that Jackson, 24, blocked Pearce’s phone number after the breakup. He allegedly continued contacting her from a different number.

open image in gallery James Pearce Jr., 22, was arrested in Doral, Florida, on Saturday after police say he chased Los Angeles Sparks player Rickea Jackson following a domestic dispute ( Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation )

According to a police report, Jackson noticed Pearce’s Lamborghini SUV following her shortly before 9:25 a.m. Saturday as she turned into her neighborhood. When she stopped at a red light, Pearce got out of his vehicle and attempted to open her driver’s side door.

“Fearing for her safety, (Jackson) stated that she accelerated away from the intersection,” the report states. “(Pearce) reentered his vehicle and continued pursuing (her) at a high rate of speed.”

Police said Jackson called 911 and began to drive to the police department when Pearce intentionally rear-ended her vehicle, police said.

open image in gallery Rickea Jackson, 24, (pictured) had blocked Pearce’s phone number after the breakup. He allegedly continued contacting her from a different number ( Getty Images )

As Jackson drove “in multiple circles around the area of the police station in an attempt to evade” Pearce, officers said he cut her off again and blocked her entrance to the station. She then tried to reverse, but Pearce “intentionally collided head-on with her vehicle,” according to the report.

A separate police report states that when officers arrived, one ordered Pearce to the ground. But Pearce got back in his car and when an officer tried to open the door, Pearce drove away, hitting the cop in his knee, causing minor injuries. Pearce then led officers on a brief chase before crashing and attempting to run away on foot, authorities said.

“While officers were attempting to apprehend (Pearce), (he) began to resist arrest by tensing his arms and not allowing officers to apprehend him,” the report states. “After a short struggle, the defendant was taken into custody shortly after.”

open image in gallery Pearce was a first-round pick in 2025 for the Atlanta Falcons and was third in NFL defensive rookie of the year voting this past season. ( Getty )

Pearce was jailed and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, fleeing and eluding police, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest without violence.

He appeared in court where a judge ordered him to stay away from Jackson. On Sunday, he was released from jail after posting a $20,500 bond.

Pearce’s attorney released a statement on his arrest.

”We look forward to working with the State Attorney’s office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth. Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story,” the statement read. “We look forward to vigorously defending our Client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

Pearce was a first-round pick in 2025 for the Atlanta Falcons and was third in NFL defensive rookie of the year voting this past season.

The Falcons acknowledged the arrest in a statement Saturday.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami,” the team said, according to WPLG. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”