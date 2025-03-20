The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An alleged fake nurse was arrested for impersonating an at-home health worker after the patient died of natural causes and the family grew suspicious of his qualifications.

Julien Williams took care of an elderly man, later identified as retired U.S. Marine Gunnery Sergeant Kensworth Moody of Fleming Island, Florida, as a live-in nurse for about a month until his death on October 13.

After the man’s passing, his family contacted local authorities, sparking an investigation that revealed Williams’ credentials had allegedly been falsified by his fiancée, Alexiea Irwin, an employee at BrightStar Care, an in-home care provider in Jacksonville.

Irwin began working for the company in September and allegedly used information from a former worker to falsify her boyfriend’s application, police said, noting the nursing qualifications led to higher pay. He had no prior medical experience or qualifications yet he matched with Moody’s family to provide 24-hour care.

“Julien Williams was not trained as a home health aide nor was he trained as a nurse. He was not licensed as a nurse,” said Sheriff Michelle Cook in the video. “Williams would work out of the family’s home with the impression of legitimate, skilled nursing care, though he was not licensed or properly trained.”

Now, the couple have been charged with 14 counts of practicing medicine without a license, one count of criminal use of personal identification information and one count of schemes to defraud, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook video Tuesday.

There’s no evidence to suggest Williams’ employment contributed to Moody’s death. Authorities said the marine died of natural causes. He was 69 and had been battling kidney disease, according to WTLV.

Williams and Irwin left the company shortly after the man’s death. U.S. Marshals found them in Michigan on March 17. They’re now waiting to be extradited to Florida.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff’s office.