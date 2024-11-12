Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Georgia man accused of selling $1m worth of fake college football and concert tickets

Matthew Timothy Neet allegedly conned over 30 victims across the state into handing over $1.3m in exchange for University of Georgia football tickets, concert tickets and real estate – none of which actually existed

Madeline Sherratt
Tuesday 12 November 2024 07:38 EST
Matthew Timothy Neet (pictured) was arrested in early November over the alleged scam
Matthew Timothy Neet (pictured) was arrested in early November over the alleged scam (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

A Georgia man has been accused of selling fake college football and concert tickets worth more than $1m.

Matthew Timothy Neet, 42, allegedly conned over 30 victims across the state into handing over $1.3m in exchange for University of Georgia football tickets, concert tickets and real estate – none of which actually existed.

Jones County Sheriff’s Office said that Neet would typically advertise the non-existent items for sale online.

Investigators first noticed a scam involving fake UGA tickets before finding that an alleged broader, multifaceted scam had been going on “for quite some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Neet was arrested and charged with theft by deception in early November, the sheriff’s office announced on Friday.

He was booked into Jones County Jail on 5 November and has since been denied bond.

The Independent has contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

