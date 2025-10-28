The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman’s worst nightmare came true when a man she met on Facebook and had just gone on a date with tried to run her over with his car, according to police.

Alexander Dennis Jr., 33, faces assault charges after the terrifying incident, according to a statement of probable cause obtained by The News & Observer.

Authorities say he drove from Indiana to Virginia, Minnesota, on October 21 to meet the unidentified woman at a bar for a date.

However, for reasons that remain unclear, Dennis, who is from Chicago Heights, Illinois, reportedly “began to get upset” during their night out together.

According to the complaint, the woman told authorities that Dennis had agreed to drive her home, but he allegedly drove past her residence and instead pulled into a store parking lot.

open image in gallery Alexander Dennis Jr., 33, faces assault, fleeing, and stolen vehicle charges after allegedly trying to hit a woman twice with a stolen car following a Minnesota bar date ( Getty Images )

When the woman tried to get out of the car, Dennis allegedly “grabbed her by the shoulders and yanked her back into the vehicle,” the outlet reports.

Police said she eventually managed to escape from the vehicle, but the situation got worse.

The woman said she then walked on the sidewalk, toward a curb near the store, when Dennis allegedly drove his Audi over the curb toward her.

She avoided being hit, but Dennis reportedly tried a second time to swerve his vehicle at her.

The woman called a friend, who contacted 911, and she also called authorities, saying Dennis was following her.

Officers later located Dennis’s vehicle, but he fled at speeds exceeding 80 mph. The vehicle was eventually found abandoned and determined to have been stolen from Indiana.

Dennis was arrested while walking in a Target parking lot and reportedly denied knowing why he was being detained, according to the complaint.

He was charged on October 23 with second-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.