A New York teenager was arrested and charged with 30 criminal offences after allegedly driving a stolen SUV into a house, prompting an enormous fiery explosion.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken into police custody after crashing the vehicle into a home in the city of Oneida, causing a gas leak.

Police bodycam footage captured the explosion, which occurred some time after the crash and obliterated the building, as officers helped residents evacuate from nearby houses.

Both residents and officers scramble for cover in the aftermath of the blast.

The Oneida City Police later said that despite “substantial damage”, no residents or first responders had been injured.

Following the arrest on 21 September and processing, the juvenile appeared at Madison County Court’s “Youth Part”, where he was arraigned on the charges.

They included charges of Grand Larceny, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Reckless Endangerment, Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Mischief.

Following his arraignment, the teenager was released to an adult with specific guidelines in place.

In a statement, Oneida City Police Chief Steve Lowell said the force remained “dedicated” to helping those affected by the “life changing event”.

“We would like to thank the Oneida City Fire Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police… and most importantly the residents and victims affected by this life changing event, for their assistance throughout the response and subsequent investigative process,” he said.

“We understand that this arrest does not bring back all that has been lost, and we remain dedicated to helping and supporting those who have been impacted the best that we can.”

A separate post from the department shortly after the incident urged people not to “gawk” and be “courteous” to those residents affected by the incident.

“We understand people are curious, but please consider that people have had their lives turned upside down and are trying to collect the pieces,” the post read.

“They do not want to be gawked at. Please try to be courteous to the victims and stop unnecessary travel.

“The investigation is ongoing and information will be released when the investigation is complete this week. Again, we appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation.”