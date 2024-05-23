The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three family members are set to face trial for the brutal killing of a 3-year-old girl with “demons” during an “exorcism ritual.”

A judge in Santa Clara County, California, determined that prosecutors had enough evidence to move forward in the case over the death of Alrey Naomi.

Her mom, Claudia Hernandez, 26, uncle, Rene “Aaron” Hernandez Santos, 20, and grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 60, were all charged with assault on a child causing death.

The three were in court Monday for their arraignments and were ordered to be held without bail, according to KRON.

The three family members held the exorcism to get rid of a “demon” from the toddler, according to prosecutors, KRON noted. The family spent hours squeezing, choking and trying to induce vomiting from the young girl.

The exorcism happened on a Pentecostal church’s altar, according to the report.

“Over the course of approximately 20 hours … Arely Doe fought for her life as three trusted adults forcibly grabbed her by the neck. While this assault was ongoing, Arely struggled to escape from her abusers,” Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise wrote in court documents, according to KRON.

Claudia Hernandez, 26, (left), Rene “Aaron” Hernandez Santos, 20, (middle) and Rene Trigueros Hernandez, 60, (right) have all been charged in connection to the death of Arely Naomi ( San Jose police )

The 3-year-old girl died in the church during the exorcism.

Her mom told investigators that her daughter was possessed and said that God “took” Arely during the exorcism because she was not meant to be a mother. Caudia added that she accepted “God’s plan.”

Experts said Arely died from a combination of asphyxia and smothering. Her injuries included brain swelling, blood in the lungs and marks on her neck.

When police interviewed the family, Arron said he could speak in tongues and had gifts from Gods.

“Arely’s death made him question his gift to heal,’ court documents read.

The grandfather told police Claudia said her daughter ‘was not a normal girl.’ When Rene arrived at the ritual, Arely was alive, but her mom said she was going to die, he told investigators.

Defense attorneys have argued the suspects did not intend to kill Arely. A trial date was set for August, and all three face life sentences.