Ex-MLB pitcher found guilty of murdering father-in-law in feud over $1.3M

Former MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini faces life in prison after being convicted of murdering his father-in-law and trying to kill his mother-in-law in a 2021 Lake Tahoe, California, shooting at their home.

On Monday, A California jury found Serafini, 51, guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and burglary in the execution-style killing of Robert Spohr, 70. Serafini also shot Spohr’s wife, Wendy Wood, twice in the head. Although she initially survived the attack, she died by suicide in 2023 at age 68.

“She missed my dad terribly and was never able to comfortably live again in her home,” the couple’s other daughter, Adrienne Spohr, previously told KCRA.

During the trial, an investigator read angry emails about a $1.3 million loan dispute between the victims and Serafini.

open image in gallery Daniel Serafini, now 52, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1992 and went on to play for the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. He was convicted of murdering his father-in-law. ( Getty Images/Humboldt County Sheriff's Office )

The former MLB player was also found guilty of special circumstances, including lying in wait and use of a firearm, which could result in him spending life in prison without parole.

Serafini’s sentencing is set for August 18.

The case remained unsolved for more than two years until authorities arrested Serafini in late 2023 along with 33-year-old Samantha Scott, his family’s nanny turned lover. She allegedly told police that the pair spent the night before the killing drinking at a casino hotel in Elko, Nevada, the New York Post reports.

Scott pleaded guilty in February to being an accessory after the fact, admitting she drove Serafini to the couple’s home the day of the shooting. She has been released from custody and is awaiting sentencing.

open image in gallery Serafini could spend life in prison without parole for the murder of his father-in-law and the attempted killing of his mother-in-law. ( Getty Images )

During the trial, Erin Spohr, Serafini’s wife and the victims’ daughter, testified that they had an open marriage, share two children and that she still trusts him.

However, Adrienne Spohr hopes Serafini “never sees the outside of a jail cell ever again.”

"It's been four years since my mom and dad were shot, and it's been four years of just hell," Adrienne Spohr said outside the courthouse Monday.

Serafini, a San Francisco native, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 1992 and went on to play for the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. His career ended in 2007, the same year he was suspended 50 games for performance-enhancing drug use. Serafini also represented Italy as a pitcher in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

