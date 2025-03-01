The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida teen who was upset with her ex-boyfriend sought revenge - but unfortunately she took her anger out on the wrong person’s property.

Evelina Fabianski, 18, was caught by officers with yellow spray paint on her sweatpants after vandalizing what she believed was her ex-boyfriend’s car.

But the teenager inadvertently damaged a black Infiniti belonging to her neighbor, Jonathan Edwards, Tuesday night in Deltona, 30 miles north of Orlando.

“When questioned, the 18-year-old admitted she was upset with her ex-boyfriend, so she and her friend decided to spray-paint and throw eggs at what they thought was his vehicle,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office posted in a statement on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle in question belonged to a neighbor, not her ex-boyfriend.”

Fabianski has been charged with criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of alcohol under 21, and driving under the influence.

She was also with a 16-year-old friend, who was not named by police, but authorities confirmed the teenager was charged with possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, which deputies found in her bag.

open image in gallery Evelina Fabianski spray-painted the wrong car, police said ( Volusia Sheriff's Office )

Bodycam footage obtained by FOX35 shows a deputy telling the teenagers they are “God awful” at being sneaky.

“You really need to try hard to try to be sneaky because you are God awful,” the deputy said in the video. “You guys spray-painted the wrong damn car.”

“She's definitely involved. I don't know if you saw it, but she's covered in spray paint,” the deputy also said. “She threw her dope over here.”

The network spoke to the victim, who had to scrape the paint away with a razor blade.

“Everybody's telling me I can get WD-40 some graffiti remover, but obviously I don't want to do that until I go to court,” Edwards said.

The neighbor said the teens “chose the perfect color” of bright yellow “to pop off of block.”

He also shared some advice for the scorned teenager. “You're 18. There's no point to ruin your life this early over a guy. Makes no sense.”