Three Idaho Department of Corrections officers were shot on Wednesday morning as an inmate escaped from a hospital in Boise. Now, officials are looking for two suspects: The inmate and the man who attacked and fired at the officers.

Based on police information, the incident started at 2.15am when officials transported inmate Skylar Meade to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

As the officers were preparing to transport the inmate back to a correctional facility an unknown suspect attacked and fired at the officers, hitting two of them, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the hospital amid news of a shooting and the facility went into lockdown as officers searched for suspects. One officer fired his gun at an armed individual near the entrance of the facility. Officials later determined that the person was a correctional officer. However, the employee was not seriously injured.

According to preliminary investigation, Meade and the shooting suspect left the facility in a grey four-door sedan just before Boise officers arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story...