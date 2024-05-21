Diddy may be first person to lose key to NYC after assault video surfaces

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sean “Diddy” Combs may lose his key to New York City as the fallout from his recently surfaced assault video continues.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams told PIX11 News on Monday that they have “never rescinded a key (to the city) before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be.”

It comes after the emergence of shocking surveillance footage from 2016 that shows Combs, now 54, kicking and punching his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, now 37, in a Los Angeles hotel.

“I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him,” Mayor Adams said during the interview when he was asked whether he was thinking about rescinding the honor.

“We are taking everything under analysis, and the team will come back to me with final determination,” he added.

New York Mayor Eric Adams presents Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs with the keys to the city in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City ( Getty Images )

Mayor Adams presented Combs with a key to the city back in September 2023 for his “contributions to music, business, and philanthropy,” according to Revolt.

“The bad boy of entertainment is getting the key to the city from the bad boy of politics!” Mayor Adams said, according to The Associated Press.

“Diddy finally has the key to the city!” the producer shouted. “To Mayor Adams and the city of New York: I promise to keep giving to this city that made me, Thank you for recognizing my journey and my mission to uplift and empower. Let’s continue to make history together.”

Months later, Combs posted an apology video on Instagram in the wake of his assault video that had recently surfaced.

Combs described his behavior in 2016 as “inexcusable” and said he “takes full responsibility for his actions in the video”. He referred to the incident as “one of the darkest times in his life”, saying that he was “f***ed up” and is “disgusted by his actions”.

Captured from multiple angles and obtained first by CNN, the footage from March 2016 shows Combs in a towel chasing Ms Ventura down the hallway before attacking her near elevators. He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

After pushing Ms Ventura to the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks her again as she lies on the floor. He is later seen throwing an object at her.

Surveillance footage from a Los Angeles hotel appeared to show the music mogul chasing Ms Ventura down a hotel corridor before brutally attacking her near to a set of elevators ( CNN )

The video appears to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Ms Ventura in 2023, in which she claimed she was beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years. She further alleged she had been trafficked and raped by Combs, allegations which are not supported by the video and which he still denies.

The lawsuit was settled quickly after it was brought in November. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office also said that despite the “disturbing” footage, it was unable to prosecute the incident due to the statute of limitations, which was, at the time, three years for cases of assault.

Combs faces a string of civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape, which he has vehemently denied.

In late March, federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of the rapper’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a criminal sex trafficking probe.

Combs also said in his apology video that he “has asked God for his mercy and grace” but is “not asking for forgiveness”, adding that he is “truly sorry” and that he sought professional help and went to therapy and rehab in the aftermath of the incident. He did not mention Ms Ventura by name.