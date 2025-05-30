Epstein accuser sues federal government saying FBI did ‘absolutely nothing’ after she reported her abuse

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An early accuser of Jeffrey Epstein filed a lawsuit against the federal government this week, alleging that the FBI did “absolutely nothing” to protect her and other victims after she reported the abuse – ultimately allowing the convicted sex offender and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell to continue exploiting young girls for years.

According to the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Maria Farmer says she first reported Epstein and Maxwell in 1996, claiming she had been sexually assaulted by the pair, who she claims had also “committed multiple serious sex crimes” against other girls.

Farmer alleged they were in “possession, production, and distribution of sexually lascivious or exploitative images of children,” including her minor sisters – allegations that would constitute child pornography under federal law.

But despite the severity of the alleged claims, the FBI failed to take action, according to the lawsuit that accuses the Justice Department, U.S. Attorney's Offices, and the FBI of negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

“The FBI, in violation of its mandatory obligations under regulations and DOJ policies, chose to do absolutely nothing,” the lawsuit states, with Farmer and her attorney also alleging that an FBI agent hung up on her and no one from the agency ever followed up on her reports.

A failure to take action meant that Epstein “exponentially multiplied his sexual abuse, exploitation, and trafficking of girls and young women,” according to the lawsuit obtained by NBC News.

Farmer also suffered from complex PTSD, depression, anxiety and chronic illness as a result of the alleged abuse and the FBI’s failure to protect her.

“As a result of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s misconduct and the FBI’s failures, Maria’s health and well-being deteriorated and spiraled downward.”

“It is time for the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to address their grotesque failures regarding Jeffrey Epstein, and to finally deliver the transparency and accountability that the victims and the American public deserve,” the lawsuit states.

The FBI declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing its standard practice to not comment on litigation.

open image in gallery While awaiting trial for a slew of sex trafficking charges, Epstein died by suicide inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019 ( New York State Sex Offender Regi )

Farmer’s attorney Jennifer Freeman said the U.S. violated the Federal Tort Claims Act, which allows people to sue the government for damages caused by negligence of their employees.

"Had the federal government done their job, hundreds of victims would have been spared," Freeman told NBC News.

In a 2019 lawsuit, Farmer had alleged she had been “violently sexually assaulted” by Epstein and Maxwell while working on an art project at Epstein's Ohio guest house in 1996. Her sister filed a lawsuit the same year, accusing Maxwell of groping her breasts when she was 16 and alleging the pair had groomed her, NBC News reported.

Both lawsuits were withdrawn in 2020 as part of a deal to accept restitution from a victims’ compensation fund paid out by Epstein’s estate.

The millionaire financier, who socialized with royalty and celebrities, was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex.

Epstein faced a slew of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. While awaiting trial, he died by suicide inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in 2019.

In 2019, Maxwell was convicted on sex trafficking charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Last month, more than 100 people were named in legal documents linked to Epstein.

The disclosure of the court files included the names of victims, friends and associates of the sex offender and Maxwell – although many others will have no direct link to Epstein.

The legal documents, which relate to a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell in 2015 and were published under a judge’s order, were first released in three tranches in January 2024 and did not shed much new light on the case, including many names that had already previously been made public.

open image in gallery Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, pictured after a hearing in the criminal case against Epstein, in August 2019. Giuffre died by suicide on April 26, 2025 at the age of 41 ( REUTERS )

The list, which included Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton, as well as Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17, something the prince has strenuously denied, as well as members of her family and various associates. Giuffre died by suicide on April 26, 2025 at the age of 41 at her home in Neergabby, Australia.

Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell.

Prince Andrew appears prominently, with the documents mentioning a previously reported accusation that he groped Johanna Sjoberg, which he denies.

Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are also named, with neither accused of wrongdoing.