Baby allegedly snatched at knifepoint by father and grandparents in LA is rescued in Arizona

A baby who was allegedly snatched at knifepoint by his own father and grandparents outside a Target in Arizona was rescued by authorities hundreds of miles away in Arizona.

Officials say 1-year-old Enzo Antonescu was taken during a violent confrontation that unfolded just after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the retail store in City of Industry.

Enzo’s father, 20-year-old Dragan Antonescu, allegedly threatened the baby’s mother with a knife while his parents, 48-year-old Viorel Ilie and 40-year-old Marioara Ilie allegedly “physically assaulted” the woman, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said that the baby was “abducted by force” while the woman was being held at knifepoint.

The trio then fled the area with the baby in a dark gray 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan, which triggered an Amber Alert issued by California Highway Patrol.

open image in gallery Enzo Antonescu was taken on Sunday during a violent confrontation outside Target. He was found safe hours later ( California Highway Patrol )

More than seven hours later, the desperate search for the baby came to an end when a state trooper in Winslow, Arizona, spotted the vehicle around 8 p.m. and pulled it over, according to CBS News.

open image in gallery Enzo’s father, 20-year-old Dragan Antonescu, allegedly threatened the baby’s mother with a knife during the kidnapping ( Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department )

Baby Enzo was found safe and at least one suspect was taken into custody, ABC7 reported. It’s unclear which suspect was detained or if that person has been charged.

The baby’s mother, who was not identified, was hospitalized with minor injuries from the attack.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.