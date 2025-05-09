Eminem stalker convicted after breaking into rapper’s Detroit home twice

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man who broke into rapper Eminem’s Detroit home twice has been found guilty of first-degree home invasion and aggravated stalking.

Matthew David Hughes was convicted on both counts by a jury on Wednesday in Macomb, Michigan.

Eminem – real name Marshall Mathers – was reportedly in the courtroom to testify on Tuesday. Following a two-hour deliberation the next day, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

Hughes, 32, is set to be sentenced on June 17.

Hughes was arrested last August after being found on the rapper’s Clinton Township property located in the northern area of Detroit.

He was later booked into Macomb County Jail, according to jail records seen by The Independent.

A judge initially set his bond at $500,000 during a preliminary hearing, but records show he didn’t post bond and has remained in jail throughout the trial.

Matthew David Hughes (right) was convicted of aggravated stalking and first-degree home invasion after breaking into Eminem's home for a second time ( Getty Images/ Macomb County Sheriff's Office )

Hughes was previously arrested and charged with first-degree home invasion after breaking into Eminem’s Detroit home in 2020. Eminem woke up to find Hughes, whom he initially thought was his nephew, in his home.

During the trial, an officer testified that Eminem told authorities Hughes had informed him he was “there to kill him,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

Hughes eventually reached a plea deal and was sentenced in September 2021 to five years probation. However, that November, he was arrested for simple assault, which violated the terms of his probation, and he was sent to prison.

Last May, he was released on parole, with a supervision discharge date scheduled for June 19, 2026. Months after he was released he was in Eminem’s home.

Hughes also served a prison sentence in 2019 after he was found sleeping in one of Eminem’s former properties in Rochester Hills, which already belonged to another homeowner at that point.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Steven Fox, an assistant prosecutor for Macomb County, told the jury that the series of events had caused the Grammy-winning artist a great deal of emotional distress and anxiety.

Eminem has “taken extraordinary steps to protect himself and his family,” Fox said, according to the Macomb Daily. “Each time that step has had to increase as the result of one person’s actions: Matthew Hughes. The world becomes smaller. He’s on an island.”