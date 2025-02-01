The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A judge has ruled that the parents of Ellen Greenberg, a beloved teacher who was found dead of multiple stab wounds in 2011, can take their case against several Philadelphia city officials to trial for emotional distress.

The ruling on Friday is a big win for Dr. Joshua Greenberg and his wife, Sandra “Sandee” Greenberg, who have been fighting a legal battle for the past 14 years, convinced that the investigation into their daughter’s brutal death was botched.

Ellen was 27 years old when she was found dead on January 26, 2011, from at least 20 stab wounds in the Mayunk apartment she shared with her fiancé Sam Goldberg.

Philadelphia pathologist Marlon Osbourne initially ruled her death a homicide. However, when police investigators publicly challenged the findings, and her death was reclassified as suicide.

After years of trying to get their case heard, the Greenbergs appeared before a judge in December 2024 after filing a lawsuit that accuses the city of Philadelphia of falsely labeling Ellen’s death a suicide in order to cover up a botched homicide investigation.

open image in gallery Ellen was just 27 years old when she was found dead on January 26, 2011 ( Justice for Ellen Facebook page )

In response to the arguments heard that day, the judge ruled that there is enough evidence to go to trial against officials with the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office.

The judge also ruled that medical examiners Marlon Osbourne and Sam Gulino must testify along with homicide detective John McNamee.

Only one defendant, a police supervisor who was a sergeant at the time of Ellen’s death, was dismissed in the judge’s ruling.

Jury selection in the trial will begin on February 3, with opening statements getting underway shortly after, attorney Joe Podraza told NBC10.

“I’m hoping we’re going to prove that Ellen did not commit suicide,” Ellen’s father told the outlet. “That’s what this is all about. Justice for Ellen.”

open image in gallery Philadelphia Medical Examiner Marlon Osbourne initially ruled her death a homicide, noting the large number of stab wounds, including 10 to the back of her neck ( Tom Brennan, Greenberg family )

It’s a step forward for the Greenbergs, who recently moved to Florida, after they hit a roadblock last year when the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced that it would not move forward with any criminal charges in the case.

The DA’s office – which has been looking into the case since 2022 – said that it could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed, and so the investigation has been put into inactive status.

There is no statute of limitations for criminal homicide in Pennsylvania so charges could still be brought down the line.

The Greenbergs are also asking the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court to allow them standing to have their daughter’s death certificate amended from suicide to undetermined. That case is yet to be heard.