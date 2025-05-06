Roommate charged after British student nurse stabbed to death in Texas

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A British student nurse’s roommate has been charged with her murder after she was stabbed to death in Texas.

Elizabeth Odunsi, known to her friends and family as Tamilore Odunsi, was found with multiple stab wounds on the kitchen floor of a property in Houston on April 26.

Chester Lamar Grant was arrested on Friday and later charged with her murder after being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives were called to the property, above an apartment complex, for a welfare check and did not receive an answer when they knocked on the door, police said.

As well as discovering Odunsi’s body, officers found a man in a bedroom with at least one stab wound.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to bring Odunsi’s body back to the UK from the US.

open image in gallery Chester Lamar Grant has been charged with Elizabeth Odunsi’s murder ( Houston Police )

The 23-year-old went by the name of Tami Dollars on the social media platform TikTok and had amassed more than 45,000 followers.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and was killed “just days before she was set to graduate from university,” the page said.

“Tami was a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness. She was just 23 years old,” it said.

“A devoted Christian, she was a God-fearing young woman who found strength and joy in her faith.

“She had a deep love for her church community, where she was actively involved and always eager to serve others with humility and grace.”

The page said Odunsi had travelled to the US to “pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service.”

It continued: “Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare.

“Outside of her studies, she brought joy to others through her love for creating content and expressing her vibrant personality.”

The fundraiser has raised more than £64,000 (US$85,000) towards the cost of Odunsi’s repatriation, funeral, and burial, “and to support our family during this incredibly painful time.”