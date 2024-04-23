The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a three-year-old Wisconsin boy who has been missing for over two months is trying once more to get out of jail, where she is being held on child neglect charges.

Katrina Baur, 31, has been in jail since the day after her son Elijah Vue was reported missing on 20 February.

In a filing with Manitowoc County Court on Monday, seen by WBAY, Ms Baur’s attorney asked for her release on a personal recognizance bond, meaning she cannot pay the $15,000 set by the judge.

This marks the second time Ms Baur has asked to be set free. In early March, she argued that she would not stray far and would show up for court hearings.

After hearing a statement from Ms Baur’s mother, in which she begged for her daughter to remain in jail, Judge Robert Dewane said the bond was set “right where it needs to be”.

Ms Baur is accused of chronic child neglect and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, in relation to Elijah, as well as child neglect relating to another child believed to be her six-year-old daughter.

Elijah Vue, 3, was last seen in Two Rivers Wisconsin on 20 February 2024 ( Two Rivers Police Department )

Earlier in February, Ms Baur allegedly sent her son to live with her friend Jesse Vang in Two Rivers, around a 2.5 hour drive from their Wisconsin Dells home.

She did this, court documents say, for “disciplinary reasons”, asking Mr Vang, 39, to teach her son to be a man.

Mr Vang told police after he reported Elijah missing that he had subjected the boy to lengthy time-outs and threatened him with cold showers if he misbehaved.

On the morning Elijah disappeared, Mr Vue said he went for a nap at 8am and told the boy to stand at the foot of his bed. When he woke up, Elijah was gone.

Mr Vang is also facing chronic child neglect charges.

Elijah is yet to be found, with few leads in the case over two months on.

Ms Baur’s next court dates are this Friday, for “further proceedings” and 30 April for a motion hearing.