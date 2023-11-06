Second Colorado officer acquitted for 2019 killing of Elijah McClain
Death helped catalyse nationwide protests
A Colorado jury on Monday acquitted Nathan Woodyard, a police officer involved in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man.
McClain’s death helped ignite nationwide protests against police brutality and racism in 2020.
The court decision follows a state ruling last month in which another officer involved in the encounter was acquitted.
This is breaking news story and will be updated with new information.