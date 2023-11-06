Second Colorado officer acquitted for 2019 killing of Elijah McClain

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Colorado jury on Monday acquitted Nathan Woodyard, a police officer involved in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man.

McClain’s death helped ignite nationwide protests against police brutality and racism in 2020.

The court decision follows a state ruling last month in which another officer involved in the encounter was acquitted.

This is breaking news story and will be updated with new information.