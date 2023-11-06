Jump to content

Second Colorado officer acquitted for 2019 killing of Elijah McClain

Death helped catalyse nationwide protests

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 06 November 2023 18:26
A Colorado jury on Monday acquitted Nathan Woodyard, a police officer involved in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man.

McClain’s death helped ignite nationwide protests against police brutality and racism in 2020.

The court decision follows a state ruling last month in which another officer involved in the encounter was acquitted.

This is breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

