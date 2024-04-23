The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former police officer from Washington state, wanted for the killings of his ex-wife and teenage girlfriend, has been found in Oregon with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police have said.

Elias Huizar, 39, abducted his baby son and went on the run after allegedly gunning down his ex-wife outside an elementary school on Monday. The one-year-old boy was taken safely into custody by Oregon Patrol Troopers.

Troopers began chasing Huizar when they saw him driving southbound on Interstate 5 near Eugene, Oregon, at about 3pm on Tuesday. The disgraced officer sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, though his condition was unknown, the West Richland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

It was believed that Huizar had been on the run towards Mexico, before his capture.

Officials confirmed at a press conference earlier on Tuesday that Amber Rodriguez, 31, was killed at Wiley Elementary School in West Richland, Washington on Monday as children were let out for the day. Rodriguez had reportedly just obtained a protection order against Huizar.

“He was behind a portable area and knew that she would be out there, apparently, and then shot her there,” Richland School District superintendent Dr Shelley Redinger said. “It was definitely targeted.”

Police later found a second victim, the suspect’s girlfriend, dead at his nearby home. Officials said they were not identifying her at this time.

Eric Eisinger, the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney, issued a nationwide arrest warrant for Mr Huizar for first-degree, premeditated murder. Washington State Patrol had said Mr Huizar was suspected of murdering his “ex-wife and girlfriend” in the Amber Alert but did not name them.

More follows ...