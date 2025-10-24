The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An angry dad has been charged after threatening to shoot up a Michigan elementary school after his child didn’t get snack time, according to authorities.

The cops received a call from Pleasantview Elementary in Eastpointe Wednesday afternoon “that there was an enraged parent who was upset about the fact that his first grader did not have sufficient time for snack time,” Eastpointe Police Lieutenant Alexander Holish told WDIV Local 4.

Holish said the parent, identified as 43-year-old David Scott, Jr., made threats against the school, “specifically by saying that he was going to come back the next day and air the place out.”

Scott made the threats in person during dismissal time at the school, Holish said, adding, “He was outside of the front doors with other kids, other people. Kids were walking to their cars with other parents, and his child was standing right next to him while he’s ranting, raving, using profanities and making threats.”

Scott’s kid wasn't singled out, as Holish said no one got snack time after recess that day.

open image in gallery David Scott, Jr., 43, has been charged after threatening to shoot up a Michigan elementary school after his child didn’t get snack time, according to authorities ( Macomb County Prosecutor's Office )

“I guess there was a previous teacher who would allow extra snack times, and there was a new teacher who would not allow it,” Holish said.

Scott was arrested within two hours of making the threats, using resources such as drone technology, Holish said. When investigators searched his home, they found multiple rounds of ammunition, Fox 2 Detroit reported, citing authorities.

Holish said there were still extra police patrols around the elementary school Thursday.

Scott was arraigned Thursday on charges of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students and disorderly person. He is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender.

He has pleaded not guilty. Information about Scott’s legal representation was not immediately available.

His bond was set at $150,000 bond and Scott was ordered to have a mental health evaluation. If he is released from jail, he’ll have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and can’t consume non-prescription drugs and alcohol. Scott is also prohibited from contacting the school.

Tykeissia Watkins, the child’s mother, told local ABC affiliate WXYZ that their son has been coming home from school hungry for weeks, as he’ll sometimes skip lunch due to being overwhelmed by loud noises.

“I mean yes, we get upset as parents and certain things could’ve been said, but I do not believe that that came out of his mouth," Watkins, who was not present for the incident, said about the threats Scott is accused of making.

open image in gallery The cops received a call from Pleasantview Elementary in Eastpointe Wednesday afternoon about the incident, authorities say ( Google Earth )

Holish said these types of threats are “extremely serious… especially in this day and age with unfortunately, where school shootings is so prevalent.”

Everytown for Gun Safety said there were at least 118 incidents of gunfire on school grounds across the country so far this year, which have resulted in 36 deaths and 108 injuries.

Holish said he’s never seen a situation like this before.

“Parent who become so upset because there was no extra snack time…to make threats against children, against school personnel is just unattainable to me,” Holish said.

Eastpointe Community Schools Superintendent Christina Gibson said in a statement Thursday, “This type of threatening behavior is unacceptable. Eastpointe Community Schools takes all threats to our schools, our students, and our staff incredibly seriously, and we will not tolerate this kind of behavior at our schools.

“We are grateful for the quick response of the Eastpointe Police Department and for the calm and professionalism of our staff during the incident.”