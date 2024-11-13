Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ecuador prison violence kills at least 15 people and injures 14

Local media reported helicopters could be seen flying over the prison

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 12 November 2024 22:15 EST
Ecuador Prison Killings
Ecuador Prison Killings (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A fight among inmates has left at least 15 people dead and 14 injured at Ecuador's largest prison, authorities said Tuesday.

The Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil has been the site of frequent riots and mass killings, including one in 2021 that left 119 inmates dead.

Authorities provided few details about what triggered the latest bout of violence. In a statement, prison officials said that police and military had been deployed to take control of the facility.

Local media reported helicopters could be seen flying over the prison as relatives of inmates gathered outside the gates to check on loved ones.

Ecuador's prisons have become among the deadliest in Latin America as overcrowding, corruption and weak state control have allowed gangs to proliferate. Many of the gangs are connected to Ecuador's flourishing narcotics trade and are heavily armed with weapons smuggled in from the outside.

